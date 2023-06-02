Ethan Brierley had been on trial at United having impressed with Rochdale, however the Blades were unable to bring the teenager to the club due to being under a transfer embargo at the beginning of this year.
Brierley then looked to be making the short jorney to Blackburn Rovers, however, that move was scuppered by a failure to register the transfer in time and the 19-year-old’s future was left in limbo.
He returned to first team action in late February and would go on to make a total of 31 appearances for Dale last season.
A big move has now finally arrived for the much sought-after player, who will now go into Brentford’s ‘B’ set-up to continue his development.
Brentford ‘B’ head coach Neil MacFarlane said: “Ethan is a terrific talent. He has a real eagerness to improve himself every single day out on the grass. He comes to us having played men’s football at a young age. He played for a Rochdale side that have had a difficult season, but he was still able to flourish and perform at such a high level to assist, score, and be creative from the middle of the park.
“We’re hugely excited to play a role in the next stage of his development. He is an all-round midfielder who will handle the ball and he’s somebody we will look to improve, as we do with all of the players who step foot in the building.”