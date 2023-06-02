A highly-rated young player who could have been joining Sheffield United has made the move to another Premier League club.

Ethan Brierley had been on trial at United having impressed with Rochdale, however the Blades were unable to bring the teenager to the club due to being under a transfer embargo at the beginning of this year.

Brierley then looked to be making the short jorney to Blackburn Rovers, however, that move was scuppered by a failure to register the transfer in time and the 19-year-old’s future was left in limbo.

He returned to first team action in late February and would go on to make a total of 31 appearances for Dale last season.

A big move has now finally arrived for the much sought-after player, who will now go into Brentford’s ‘B’ set-up to continue his development.

Brentford ‘B’ head coach Neil MacFarlane said: “Ethan is a terrific talent. He has a real eagerness to improve himself every single day out on the grass. He comes to us having played men’s football at a young age. He played for a Rochdale side that have had a difficult season, but he was still able to flourish and perform at such a high level to assist, score, and be creative from the middle of the park.