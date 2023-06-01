Sheffield United have made contact with Norwich City, where defenders Dimitris Giannoulis, Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele face uncertain futures, about a possible transfer deal for one of their players, The Star understands.

Having gained promotion from the Championship last season, Paul Heckingbottom is now preparing to start the process of constructing a team ready for the Premier League after handing a list of potential targets to the hierarchies of both United and United World (UW) during a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, where the latter is based.

A number of sources within the game report that representatives acting upon the top-flight club’s behalf have approached their counterparts at Carrow Road about the possibility of acquiring a member of David Wagner’s squad. Although the identity of the individual concerned has yet to be confirmed, Aarons has confirmed he wants to leave Norfolk following City’s failure to make an immediate return to the top-flight while Giannoulis is known to interest Dynamo Moscow, who recently parted company with Heckingbottom’s immediate predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic, and their neighbours Spartak. Omobamidele, who turns 21 later this month, counts Milan among his admirers.

Although United’s recruitment budget is limited, owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is believed to be searching for fresh investors willing to help bankroll Heckingbottom’s plans. The Saudi Arabian, who has previously held takeover talks with Nigerian entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi, is also aware several members of the US business community began monitoring the situation in South Yorkshire closely when those discussions appeared to stall.

Like Giannoulis, Aarons is about to enter the final year of his contract with City. Aged 23, both he and Wagner’s sporting director Stuart Webber believe the time is now right for him to move on. Roma and Barcelona have seen bids for Aarons rejected in the past while the youngster was also linked with a switch to Everton had Carlo Ancelotti not left Goodison Park.

Giannoulis, who is four years older than Aarons, plays alongside United’s George Baldock for Greece. He operates primarily along the left flank, while Aarons is adept on either wing. Importantly, the talks with City for the player in question are said to be at an exploratory stage. Others could also be available as Wagner reshapes his options.

Sheffield United are beginning to make moves in the transfer market, sources claim: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Speaking during an interview with United’s in-house media channels last month, Prince Abdullah stated that Heckingbottom will be focusing on additions not only capable of making an immediate impact but also performing important roles for the club in the future too. Despite looking to be active in the loan and free agent markets, a select number of proposed permanent signings have also been identified with the funding placed at Heckingbottom’s disposal set to increase if new finance is sourced.

Negotiations with those are thought to still be at an exploratory stage, with Heckingbottom warning following United’s final match of the previous campaign that he expected progress to be “slow” given the late end to the PL season. Manchester City, who loaned Tommy Doyle and James McAtee to United last term, are scheduled to contest their final match next weekend when they face Internazionale in the Champions League final.

Executives at UW, the organisation Prince Abdullah uses to oversee his interests in Beerschot, Chateauroux, Kerala United, Al-Hilal United and of course United themselves, could assist efforts to boost the funding which has been placed at Heckingbottom’s disposal.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United tussles with Max Aarons of Norwich City last season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage