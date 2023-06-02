The Star understands that Norwood, one of the driving forces behind the club’s return to the Premier League, knew his future at Bramall Lane was already secure earlier this year after making a set number of appearances as Heckingbottom’s squad won promotion from the Championship.

That meant the midfielder, together with a number of his team mates, departed for their end of term breaks already tied to United for at least another 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strikers Oli McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison, who is now flying back from Argentina following England’s exit from the FIFA under-20 World Cup, also spoke openly of their hopes and ambitions for next term ahead of the civic reception called to celebrate a historic campaign which also saw United reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Chris Basham, Oliver Norwood, Tommy Doyle, Billy Sharp, John Fleck, Enda Stevens and Adam Davies of Sheffield United celebrate promotion: Paul Thomas /Sportimage

The terms and conditions of Norwood’s agreement were negotiated in 2020, when United went on to finish ninth in the top-flight under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder before being relegated, following the 55-year-old’s departure. A former Northern Ireland international, Norwood’s influence was hailed by Heckingbottom during United’s march to second in the table despite Tommy Doyle’s rise to prominence.

“If you took a player of the year poll now, or whenever, Ollie would be right up there in it,” Heckingbottom told journalists earlier this year, before indicating he would like to continue working with Doyle and his fellow Manchester City loanee James McAtee. “He’s been superb all the way through. We all know what he brings and it’s not a case of him or Tommy. Very often, we’ve played them both together.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Stuart McCall (right): Paul Thomas /Sportimage

In order for both Doyle and McAtee to rejoin United, which could prove difficult due to the finances involved, PL regulations dictate that at least one must be purchased on a permanent basis. Doyle has publicly acknowledged that he would be interested in remaining in South Yorkshire if opportunities at the Etihad Stadium do not prove forthcoming. Like McAtee, Pep Guardiola is expected to assess the duo’s progress before deciding the next step of their careers.