Sheffield United summer plans revealed as midfielder becomes one of first to depart

Sheffield United have announced their pre-season plans for this summer with a number of fixture against local sides.

The Blades will begin their summer schedule after a return to training for the players, with a friendly against Chesterfield kicking things off at the Technique Stadium on Saturday July 15 (3pm).

The squad and coaching staff will then make the trip abroad for their pre-season training camp in sunnier climes, where a match is expected to be played, though the details of which are as yet to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On their return the team will travel the short distance to take on Rotherham United on Tuesday July 25 (7pm) before another away date at Derby County the following Saturday (3pm).

The club also stated: “The pre-season schedule also includes a number of in-house and behind closed doors fixtures.”

Meanwhile, George Broadbent has left United to join Doncaster Rovers on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old midfielder had been involved in first team squads after graduating from the club’s academy and also had loan spells at Beerschot, Rochdale and Boreham Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really pleased to get the deal done,” Broadbent said. “Doncaster is a really good opportunity to show what I can do and hopefully be successful this season with the team and push on in my career.

“It’s an exciting project the gaffer is building on and he’s someone that’s had success in the past. And it’s an opportunity for me to come and excite people.”

New Rovers coach Grant McCann added: “He’s a player that can penetrate between full backs and centre halves, he likes to run into the box. He’s a physical presence as well. He’s young, hungry, dynamic and I think he’ll complement brilliantly what we’ve already got in midfield.