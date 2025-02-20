Sheffield United hope for triple boost ahead of Leeds United clash after Gus Hamer update

Sheffield United are “working around the clock” to give Kieffer Moore, Tom Cannon and Gus Hamer the best chance of being involved in Monday night’s huge clash against Leeds United. Top plays second at Bramall Lane and three points for the Blades would take them above their Yorkshire rivals at the summit of the division.

And their hopes of doing so would be hugely boosted by the availability of the trio, who all missed out at the weekend in a battling victory away at Luton Town. Moore has not featured since undergoing hernia surgery earlier this month while Cannon and Hamer damaged an ankle and suffered fatigue in a hamstring respectively against Middlesbrough recently.

Oliver Arblaster remains the only long-term absentee at United with Tom Davies back involved and Femi Seriki nearing a return. Of Moore, Cannon and Hamer, Wilder said this morning: "They’re ticking along nicely, so we'll give them as long as possible.

"We'll wait and see. This is an early press conference so we've still got today, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and even the lead-up to Monday to give them every opportunity to make the event. We're working around the clock to make sure they're available, we're confident they will be. Everybody else is okay.”

Another notable absentee in recent weeks has been goalkeeper Adam Davies, leaving 20-year-old rookie Luke Faxon as current back-up to Michael Cooper in the event of injury or suspension. "He just had a tight calf,” Wilder explained.

"He's touch and go for the weekend but I should imagine he'll be available for the QPR game if he doesn't make Monday. Our next in line [Faxon] is really highly regarded internally. He's a young goalkeeper but he's got a bright future ahead of him.”

Potentially being involved in a huge clash against Leeds will be more valuable experience for Faxon, who was linked with top Premier League clubs before penning his first professional deal at Bramall Lane. “He's been involved in the last two or three games and he'll have enjoyed it,” Wilder said. “So he's got the trust of the staff and most importantly of the players."