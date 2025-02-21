Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seven-goal Leeds United star facing "tight race" to make Sheffield United clash after Sunderland injury blow

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have only one “question mark” over fitness ahead of next Monday’s crunch clash with title rivals Sheffield United, boss Daniel Farke confirmed this afternoon. Leeds have had a rare full week to prepare for the trip to Bramall Lane after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Sunderland last Monday maintained their two-point advantage over the Blades at the top of the Championship table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades are sweating over three key men ahead of the game, including former Leeds target Gus Hamer who missed the weekend win at Luton Town with fatigue in his hamstring. Tom Cannon (ankle) and Kieffer Moore will also be assessed over the weekend and into Monday, with the Welsh international forward yet to make his comeback after hernia surgery earlier this month.

Farke only has one concern to contend with ahead of the Blades clash, with on-loan Tottenham Hotspur man Manor Solomon missing training this week after suffering a whack in the Sunderland game. Forward Patrick Bamford and defender Max Wöber are confirmed absentees and will not make the short trip to South Yorkshire on Monday.

“What is new is it’s the first time in ages we have more than one week before the game, which helps a bit,” Farke said. “To have a proper training week. Nothing too special in terms of personnel news, we still have Max Wober and Patrick Bamford out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a question mark over Manor Soloman, he had a big bruise after a nasty tackle in the last game and in the last couple of days he wasn’t able to join us in team training. So it’ll be a tight race for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we still have hope he can return to team training maybe tomorrow or Sunday because if he isn’t able to train then he won’t travel with us and he won’t be available for us. It’ll be a tight race but at the minute he’s the only question mark.”