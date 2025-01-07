Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United and Leeds United have both been linked with the Premier League player.

Sheffield United are thought to be lagging behind in the race for Andrew Omobamidele, with recent reports claiming Leeds United are ‘more interested’ in the defender.

The Star reported on United’s interest in Omobamidele earlier this week, with defensive additions needed following Harry Souttar’s return to parent club Leicester City. The Australian ruptured his Achilles during last month’s defeat to Burnley and will not play again this season, leaving a huge gap in the Blades back line.

Nottingham Forest are expected to let Omobamidele leave this month and the Sun recently claimed Leeds had opened talks to take the 22-year-old on loan, potentially with an option to buy come summer. And Alan Nixon, who reported on interest from Elland Road, has provided a brief update.

The journalist was asked on BlueSky to confirm United’s interest in Omobamidele, to which he simply responded: “Yes but Leeds seem more interested”. That Elland road chiefs are thought to have initiated talks would suggest they are further along in their pursuit of the Republic of Ireland international.

Defender transfer latest

United were looking relatively comfortable at the back until news of Souttar’s season-ending injury altered their plans at the last minute. The on-loan Leicester City man had been virtually ever-present in defence and was forming a rock-solid partnership alongside Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Club captain Jack Robinson has proven a solid option but United will be keen not to end January in a weaker defensive position than they ended December. Omobamidele is thought to be on a long list of options but while Bramall Lane chiefs would prefer a straightforward loan, Forest would like to sell or at least insert a permanent clause into any temporary move.

Omobamidele was of interest to United as far back as 2023, before eventually leaving Norwich City for Nottingham Forest in an £11m deal following their promotion to the Premier League. The defender broke into senior football at Carrow Road, where he earned senior and Premier League debuts under now Leeds boss Daniel Farke.

Interest in the centre-back has remained and could be firmed up later in the month, given his availability. But United recruitment chiefs are currently focused on additions in other areas, with defensive reinforcements on the backburner.

United’s transfer priorities elsewhere

While central defence is an area United want to strengthen this month following Souttar’s early exit, it is not currently a priority for the new owners. Chris Wilder looks to have zoned in on attacking reinforcements first of all, with midfield another pressing area.

The Blades have set their sights on a Bramall Lane return for Ben Brereton Diaz, who has found minutes hard to come by since joining Southampton in a £7million move over the summer. The Chile international is free to leave on loan this month and the Star understands there is hope a deal can be finalised this week.

Following confirmation of Brereton Diaz’s arrival, United are expected to push on with interest in Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury. The 27-year-old was identified as an early target and is not regularly involved at the King Power Stadium, with optimism a move north can be secured.