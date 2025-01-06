Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exclusive: Sheffield United’s new owners make Chris Wilder contract decision after manager entered final six months of current deal

Sheffield United’s new owners will offer Chris Wilder a new deal this month, The Star understands, after the Blades chief entered the final six months of his current deal. Wilder signed an 18-month deal when he returned to Bramall Lane just over a year ago, and has overseen a remarkable recovery from last season’s Premier League relegation.

An impressive 2-1 victory at Watford saw the Blades cut the gap on leaders Leeds United to just a single point, with a host of influential yet injured players set to return for their next Championship clash against Norwich City and the likelihood of a couple of additions in the transfer market as well.

As we revealed earlier this year, the new owners - American businessman Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, the frontrunners of the COH Sports group who bought the Blades from Prince Abdullah last month - have been impressed by Wilder’s work this season, after being hamstrung in the summer transfer window by ongoing uncertainty about the club’s future ownership.

Bramall Lane insiders suggested that the new deal could be tied up soon, with the new owners keen to keep Wilder in post and the boyhood Blades fan and former player keen to remain in post as well. The news will be another welcome boost for the Blades’ promotion attempt, with Unitedites once again serenading an emotional Wilder at the full-time whistle at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

United would win 96 points this season if they could replicate their form so far in the final 20 games of the campaign but the biggest success story of Wilder and his coaching staff has been restoring the connection between Unitedites and their club, which was in serious jeopardy after a painful season which saw them routinely beaten in the top flight before a summer clear-out saw a remarkable number of players depart.

Speaking before Christmas, just days before COH received the keys to Bramall Lane, Wilder said on his future: “I’m here to serve the football club. I came back to do that and to help. I’m six months into a build and that’s pretty early in that. Everything will take care of itself.

“I’d like to think that the job we’re all doing here is being appreciated by everybody; most importantly the supporters. As soon as I don’t think anyone wants me here, then that decision will be made by me. But I’d like to think that they’re enjoying what they’re seeing and I’d love to extend, of course I would. Why would I not?”