Sheffield United will be in the Championship promotion race right up until May.

EFL pundit David Prutton insists ‘serious money’ must be spent if Sheffield United or any other Championship promotion contender wants to ensure Premier League survival.

United are hoping to earn an instant return to the top-flight following last season’s relegation, but they currently sit outside the automatic promotion places courtesy of an inferior goal difference. Burnley also dropped into the second-tier over the summer and sit second, with Leeds United one point clear in first and Sunderland two behind in fourth.

Despite claims the Championship is weaker this season than last, promotion looks set to be fiercely contested right up until May with all four serious contenders enjoying periods on top. But they have all endured tough spells - United’s being a three-game winless run over Christmas - and issues are evident in each squad.

United promotion verdict

The step up to Premier League football is huge and only seems to grow bigger each season, but the recent success of teams like Nottingham Forest and Brighton is evidence that step can be made. They and others like Brentford, Bournemouth and Fulham have recruited well and Prutton believes that is the key to building on promotion for long-term success.

“Broadly, there is a semblance that the Championship last season was marginally stronger,” the former midfielder told Sky Sports. “I think that's a tad disrespectful to the teams at the top at the moment in Leeds, Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland. They're teams who are extremely good at this level but for the three that go up, I would say recruitment will be crucial.

“There are historic reasons why these clubs could go up and stay up. Fundamentally, I think most of the squads will need serious money put into them. The players who get them up do deserve a chance to show if they can evolve into premier league pliers, but you need Premier League experience. Above all you need solidarity at the back, and you need a goalscorer.”

Investment needed at Bramall Lane

United’s squad this season is thinner than Chris Wilder might like and that festive winless run was evidence of a team run into the ground. The Blades boss admitted he took a ‘massive risk’ in playing Gus Hamer, Tom Davies and a few others during Saturday’s hard-fought 2-1 win at Watford, but with injuries piling up there was little alternative.

Oliver Arblaster is out for the season with a knee injury while Harry Souttar returned to parent club Leicester City after rupturing his Achilles last month. Tyrese Campbell, Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster have all been battling fitness issues as well, with United looking to strengthen in multiple positions this month.

Speaking after their takeover of the club was finally confirmed, new owners Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy insisted focus was on building a squad capable of ‘playing in the top flight of English football on a consistent basis’ but further recruitment will be needed in the summer if that is to happen. Immediate focus will first be on earning promotion, however, and there is hope a couple of new signings can arrive soon.