Sheffield United to step up Premier League bid as Ben Brereton Diaz transfer switch causes headache

Sheffield United will redouble their efforts to sign Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury on loan after tying up their move for former striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The Blades are hopeful of sealing Brereton Diaz’s Bramall Lane return this week after the forward was given the green light to leave Southampton this month.

That signing will fill one of boss Chris Wilder’s priority positions, a player capable of playing wide left and also covering up front, with reinforcements in midfield seen as the next piece in the puzzle. Brereton Diaz’s imminent arrival will give Wilder something of a headache in terms of accommodating others around him if, as expected, he comes in as a starter on the left wing. Key man Gus Hamer has played slightly out of position there this season, while Callum O’Hare has impressed of late in the No.10 role and added two assists to his tally in Saturday’s win at Watford.

Hamer could play deeper, alongside the returning Vini Souza, but Sydie Peck has caught the eye in midfield since stepping into the void left by injured teammate Oliver Arblaster and Wilder, who will soon welcome back former Leeds man Jamie Shackleton from injury, could have further options in the middle of the park if they can follow up their expected Brereton Diaz joy with a breakthrough with Choudhury.

The Leicester man was identified as a good option early in the planning for this window while Liverpool’s Tyler Morton was also under consideration, amid uncertainty over whether he will be given the green light to move out on loan again this January after impressive loan spells in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.