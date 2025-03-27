Coventry City head to Sheffield United on Friday looking to build on an incredible 12-game run.

Frank Lampard has urged his side to walk out at Bramall Lane full of confidence on Friday as he looks to dent the automatic promotion hopes of another opponent.

Coventry all but ended Sunderland’s top-two ambitions with a convincing 3-0 win before the international break, their 10th victory in 12 league matches. Only Leeds United and Derby County have taken points off them during that run with Lampard’s side an opponent no one in the Championship is keen to face.

But Sheffield United are level on points with one of the teams to have beaten Coventry and go into Friday looking to build on their own form, with three wins and one draw in four setting them up well for a top-two spot come May. And Lampard is under no illusions over the task awaiting his side at Bramall Lane.

Frank Lampard’s verdict on Sheffield United

“They’re all different games and it’s a different challenge against a side who have been up there all year, they look different to Sunderland,” Lampard told Coventry’s website of another challenge against top-four opposition. “They have a lot of experience and Premier League experience. I know Chris [Wilder] well and how he motivates and manages, coaches his teams and they’re difficult to play against for a number of reasons.

“We have to take the challenge head on and be at our best, considering how tough it will be. This is the business part of the season and fortunately we have managed to compete with the form of Sheffield United, Leeds and Burnley since I’ve been in, particularly since the New Year. That’s a good thing for us, but it’s a challenge because they’ve been doing it all season, so we have to try and show where we’re at during this moment and understand the importance of the period of games we’re going into and be ready.

“We have to be confident in ourselves and have a clear idea of how we want to approach the game, and we need to be confident and brave in how we play, but also understand the threats that they bring, which we’ve analysed, so we will approach the game as we see fit.”

Another feisty affair possible?

United took a point from the CBS Arena back in November, with two goals apiece capping off a feisty affair in which Anel Ahmedhodzic saw red and Coventry striker Norman Bassette played the role of wind-up merchant. Former Sky Blues pair Callum O’Hare and Gus Hamer kept themselves away from the main drama that night but will be desperate to get one over on their former side this time, particularly with so much on the line.

Asked if the presence of O’Hare and Hamer as opposition might add extra spice to a fixture that had plenty last time, Lampard said: “Not for me, but possibly. Players who come back to play against their old clubs, two very, very good players who performed very well for this club and are performing well for Sheffield United, two quality players.

“For me I just focus on it at face value and the quality of their squad, the difference makers in their team and those two are two of those players. We will see how they play, where they play, if they play, but there’s more to it than those two players, but it is part of the story of the game.”

