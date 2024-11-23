Sheffield United secured a battling point away at Coventry City this afternoon after being forced to play the entire second half with 10 men following Anel Ahmedhodzic’s first-half red card. The Bosnian saw red after a first-half tussle with Norman Bassette, pushing the City youngster in the throat.
The Blades were 10 minutes or so away from a stunning victory thanks to goals from Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, either side of Bassette’s equaliser, before Bobby Thomas headed a simple equaliser from a corner to rescue a point for the hosts. Here’s how we rated the Blades players...
1. Michael Cooper 6
Beaten by a wicked cross that nestled into his far corner in the first half but made a couple of smart saves to keep the scoreline down as Coventry began quickly. Left badly exposed for the equaliser but was otherwise composed
| Getty Images
2. Alfie Gilchrist 7
Had a tough task against the lively Da Silva and was fortunate that the wing-back couldn't make more of a late chance in the first half after being left in acres of space to meet a deep cross. But with United's backs to the wall he came into his own with his sheer love of defending and numerous blocks and tackles
| Sportimage
3. Harry Souttar 5
Looked a little less composed than his usual self at times but still dominant in the air. Should have tested Collins in the first half when he rose highest to meet Burrows' corner but it went off target. Lost his man far too easily for the equaliser and couldn't prevent the cross reaching Bassette for the first | Sportimage
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 2
Started well and looked fired up with a real battle against Bassette, and was caught by the Coventry striker on the back of the head in one early challenge. That may have still been in the defender's mind in the next coming-together when Bassette gave the Bosnian a bit of stick, and then went down like he'd been shot as Ahmedhodzic pushed him in the throat and was sent off. Let his teammates down with a moment of madness | Sportimage
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.