SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Vinicius Souza and Auston Trusty of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Sheffield United wasted a ‘major opportunity’ to boost their bid to remain in the Premier League when they crashed to a big home defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

That was the verdict of former Sheffield Wednesday and Everton left-back Andy Hinchcliffe as he assessed the Blades capitulation as part of Sky Sports commentary team at Bramall Lane. After enjoying a lively start to the contest, there was a self-inflicted blow for Chris Wilder’s side when Mason Colgate was shown a straight red card for a poor challenge on Seagulls winger Kaoru Mitoma with just 13 minutes on the clock.

The visitors wasted little time in making the most of their numerical advantage as quickfire goals from Facundo Buonanotte and Danny Welbeck put them firmly in control by the time the half-time whistle had been blown. The Blades continued to plug away during the second-half but a Jack Robinson own goal with 15 minutes remaining ended any thoughts of what always felt like an unlikely comeback.

There was further pain for Wilder and his players as African Cup of Nations winner Simon Adingra marked his return to the Brighton side by grabbing a late brace to round off what was a dismal day for the vast majority of those inside Bramall Lane. The result leaves United at the bottom of the Premier League table and they remain seven points from safety.

Hinchcliffe pointed to the absence of in-form Brighton striker Joao Pedro and the Seagulls poor away form as key reasons why the Blades should have been confident of claiming a win - but admitted things had ‘gone horribly wrong’ for Wilder’s men.

He told Sky Sports: “With Sheffield United, with their games to come, it doesn’t matter whether they are at home or away, this game was a major opportunity with no Joao Pedro, their away form, Brighton, the goals they’ve conceded on the road. But that Holgate sending off, that poor defending, you just simply can’t afford to do that if you want to give yourself a chance to picking up a win in a game you could have possibly picked up points that would have a positive affect on where you are in the league and get you off the bottom of the table - but it’s just gone horribly wrong.”