On Saturday the Owls' very own Swiss Army Knife played out his 424th outing in the colours of the club he wore as a child on the terraces, a number that pushed him level with pre-war pair Teddy Davison and Ernest Blenkinsop into ninth in the all-time Wednesday appearance list.

Fitting it was that he was shifted about in position. When Danny Röhl joined the club in October, the Wednesday boss made the claim that he saw Palmer as a full-back only. Weeks went past with limited action and it is testament to the undoubted commitment and professionalism of the Scotland international that he has managed to force his way back into the side. Playing as a right centre-half in a battling 2-0 win at Millwall, he ended up playing as a number six as the Owls saw the win out. It's been a fascinating few weeks for the man lovingly monikered 'the Worksop Cafu' - or should that be Makelele?

"It's something I've always said I take great pride in," he smiled in conversation with The Star, reminded of Röhl's early-days coment. "A manager that trusts you in different positions, it says volumes about you as a player and it shows that they can trust you when needs be. I've always maintained that I'll try my best and play wherever the team needs me.

"It's something I'm happy to do and muck in wherever the team needs me, when he is doing certain things during the week in a position I think I might be needed in at the weekend, I try to keep an eye on that as well, which helps me look at other positions on the pitch, set pieces and things I might be needed in. It's about knowing the role and what he wants."

The win took Wednesday to within four points of Millwall, a side freefalling in the Championship table and occupying the position coveted by the Owls all season - 21st. Now winless in seven, the ever-passionate Lions crowd grew frustrated with their side's performance on the day, the boos and whistles directed at their Yorkshire visitors turning to anguish at their own side. It was a satisfying feeling, Palmer admitted.

"Any away team on the back of a bad result, we know the crowd can turn," he said. "It's the same as how teams will talk when they come to us, to get the crowd turning. It was something we spoke about at half-time and we managed to do it.

"It's one of those performances you hope for, a strong first half with two well-taken goals and then second half we knew they'd come with something different and a change of formation. It was just about staying focused, communicating with one another. It's hard for the manager to affect it from the side so it's about us as players recognising a change in shape or personnel, he's big on us being responsible for that and so we did that well."

Palmer, out of contract at the end of the season, faces an uncertain reality as to whether his long and arching time at S6 will be extended. He is keen on climbing the appearance list for as long as he is at the club he has called home for his entire career but for a season borrowed-out on loan at Tranmere Rovers over a decade ago. In the cut and thrust of an EFL season it's not easy to sit back and take stock, he said, as he seeks to chase down the likes of legends John Fantham and Don Megson before the season is out. Beyond that, who knows?