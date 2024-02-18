Mason Holgate is set to miss Sheffield United's next three fixtures after his horror tackle against Brighton and Hove Albion this afternoon saw him sent off. The Everton loanee was making his third appearance since his loan move from Everton but was sent for an early bath after catching Kaoru Mitoma high in an early challenge.

The game was only 13 minutes old when the incident happened, with referee Stuart Attwell initially booking Holgate before being quickly referred to his pitchside monitor by VAR Michael Oliver. It didn't take too many replays of the terrible tackle to persuade Attwell to change his mind, with Holgate subsequently sent off.

At the time the game was goalless but Brighton quickly took charge with their man advantage, with Facundo Buonanotte and Danny Welbeck giving them a 2-0 lead at Bramall Lane. Defender Auston Trusty was subsequently introduced from the bench as United looked to shore things up, and is now in line for a recall for the upcoming games against Wolves, Arsenal and Bournemouth.