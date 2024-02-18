Sheffield United boss makes big goalkeeper decision as key men miss out v Brighton

Another the Blades are in talks with, although he has been shifted to number two following Ivo Grbic's arrival

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has made a big goalkeeper decision in his team news for this afternoon's Premier League clash against Brighton at Bramall Lane. Ivo Grbic is back available again after his concussion absence but is only on the bench, with Wes Foderingham keeping his place in goal after last weekend's win at Luton.

Wilder makes two changes, Will Osula coming for the missing Cameron Archer and Yasser Larouci at left wing-back in place of the injured Rhys Norrington-Davies. Both he and Archer are absent from the teamsheet completely, as is Max Lowe, while Oliver Arblaster is on the bench alongside youngster Billy Blacker and the returning Oli McBurnie.

Fellow forward Ben Brereton Diaz misses out again through injury.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Larouci, Souza, Hamer, Osborn, McAtee, Osula. Subs: Grbic, Trusty, Brewster, McBurnie, Norwood, Davies, Arblaster, Brooks, Blacker.