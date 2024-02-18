Mason Holgate's brainless early sending off made Sheffield United's already-difficult proposition almost impossible as they were beaten 5-0 by Brighton this afternoon. The Everton loanee saw red for a horror challenge on Kaoru Mitoma after just 12 minutes of the game, with the score at 0-0.
The defender was initially shown a yellow by referee Stuart Attwell but a quick VAR check saw it rightly upgraded to a red and United were faced with the prospect of playing one of the best ball-playing teams in the division with 10 men for the majority of the game. They kept it at 2-0 until early in the second half before a late burst from Brighton saw them repeat their five-goal showing at Bramall Lane in the FA Cup earlier in the season.
Here's how we rated the Blades players on their latest difficult afternoon of the season so far...
1. Wes Foderingham 4
Kept his place between the posts despite the return to availability of Ivo Grbic - who was signed as United's No.1 - and was unfortunate to follow his teammate in conceding five against Brighton this season. A smart reaction save to prevent Ahmedhodzic scoring an early own goal was the standout but there were other good saves either side of an unfortunate first for Brighton, which saw Foderingham impeded as the ball came in but the goal stood. Could he have been a little stronger under pressure from scorer Buonanotte. A good instinctive stop later on denied Mitoma after a deflection and could do little about the rest of the Brighton goals and the issues stemmed in front of him
2. Jayden Bogle 4
Almost gave United a dream start as early as the second minute when McAtee's pass found him in space but his angled drive was pushed away by Verbruggen. Had a difficult afternoon against the lively Mitoma, who always seemed capable of fashioning an extra yard or two to get a cross in - as he did for the third goal, which saw Robinson unfortunately put through his own net
3. Mason Holgate 1
His brainless, reckless 'tackle' on Mitoma saw United reduced to 10 men so early in a game against one of the worst sides to face a man light in the Premier League. It let his teammates and manager down badly and means he'll miss the next three games, too
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 4
Did well to stretch and keep out the cross from Adingra which Welbeck would have otherwise poked home and watched Foderingham complete his side of the bargain by keeping it out. Also had a hand in United's offside 'goal' as he and Osborn converged to bundle the ball home for what they thought was 2-1. Had a great chance late on from Robinson's lovely cross but he nodded wide of the near post after rising highest. Almost gave away another goal soon after after carelessly giving the ball away to Estupinan