1 . Wes Foderingham 4

Kept his place between the posts despite the return to availability of Ivo Grbic - who was signed as United's No.1 - and was unfortunate to follow his teammate in conceding five against Brighton this season. A smart reaction save to prevent Ahmedhodzic scoring an early own goal was the standout but there were other good saves either side of an unfortunate first for Brighton, which saw Foderingham impeded as the ball came in but the goal stood. Could he have been a little stronger under pressure from scorer Buonanotte. A good instinctive stop later on denied Mitoma after a deflection and could do little about the rest of the Brighton goals and the issues stemmed in front of him