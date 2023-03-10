McGoldrick approaching 20-goal mark for Derby after leaving Blades in summer

David McGoldrick has admitted he was determined to prove he is still capable of scoring goals and performing well after being released by Sheffield United in the summer.

The former Blades favourite was let go at the end of his contract at Bramall Lane and moved to Derby County, where he has proved a big hit - scoring 19 goals so far, including three hat-tricks.

His form in February earned him the League One player of the month award, after six goals in six starts and three assists to boot.

“I last won it about 13 years ago when I was on loan at Coventry - time flies!” McGoldrick said. “It’s definitely good to get it. I’ve felt really confident in front of goal, smelling chances, and when you’re in that vein of form, you’re confident.

“Any time I get a sniff of goal I feel like I’m going to score. That can happen in football. I’ve been there before when you’ve been through on goal and you’re not as confident, when you’re on a drought.”

Having never previously scored a hat-trick in his professional career, McGoldrick has netted three so far this season - a feat only achieved by four Derby players since the war.

“Quite a few people have mentioned it to me but I don’t think it’s sunk in really,” McGoldrick added. “I think when I finish football I’ll treasure it more. I treasure it now but you’re in the game and I want another one! It’s a great achievement and after never scoring one before, getting three in a season is pretty crazy. Hopefully there’s a fourth to come.

“I’ve always believed in my ability and when I came here, it wasn’t here to see out my career, which some people thought. At the back end of last season at Sheffield United I was injured and then I got released, so I wanted to show that I’ve still got it and I’m still capable. Things have been going well this season, I’ve based myself on hard work and I think that’s why there’s been some success.”

Derby boss Paul Warne said of McGoldrick: “Didzy’s overall play has been excellent this season. He makes us a better team when he’s out on the pitch and that has been reflected with the impact he’s had.

“He’s a great guy, an experienced professional, and he wants the team to do well. He plays an important role for our younger players too, both on and off the pitch, in how he conducts himself.

“He’s been essential for us over the course of the season and he had an excellent February on a personal basis, contributing with an impressive goals return and a number of assists.”

