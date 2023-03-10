Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has explained his thinking over Tommy Doyle’s recent absences from the side ahead of this weekend’s clash with Luton Town at Bramall Lane.

The Manchester City loanee enjoyed his best 90 minutes in a Blades shirt earlier this month when United shocked Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup, but has played only 14 minutes of football since – off the bench at Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

The impressive 21-year-old was left on the bench for the midweek win at Reading, with John Fleck sent on instead when Doyle’s City teammate James McAtee was forced off after suffering from cramp.

The decision was debated intensely amongst some sections of United’s support, who argued that Doyle should not have lost his place after impressing against Spurs’ top-flight stars.

But Heckingbottom, speaking ahead of Saturday’s game, explained his reasoning. “There was no way he was playing against Blackburn, just from how he performed physically in that [Spurs] game,” the United boss said.

"I'm also wary of how Tommy's done his calf, the last couple of times he's done it, when he's had that 90 minutes. Arguably that's always been after his most energetic games. And I felt it was a game for Macca on Tuesday.

Tommy Doyle had his best game for Sheffield United in the FA Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur but has played only 14 minutes in the Blades' two games since: Paul Thomas / Sportimage

"Listen, there's not only Tommy missing out on the 11. There are good players missing out on the 18 now and that's sort of where we want to get to. I want all the players fit and available. I'd rather be having difficult conversations with the players I'm leaving out of the squad, than scratching about and looking at the bench thinking: 'How are we going to change this?'

"So it's what we wanted. Tommy knows what we think of him and that it's no reflection on him as a footballer, as a player. As everyone else does when we're picking the 11. But the message when we speak to players, and the challenge - and it is a challenge, because you're disappointed and Tommy wants to play as much as every player - is to make sure that you're ready and fit and you've got that focus and energy about you for when you do play.”

