Town boss says Blades are adept at both sides of their game ahead of crunch promotion clash

Rob Edwards, the Luton Town manager, has outlined Sheffield United’s ability to have “a fight or a football match” as the secret behind their success this season ahead of tomorrow’s meeting between the two sides at Bramall Lane.

United staff are working tirelessly to ensure the game goes ahead after heavy snowfall around Sheffield overnight, with the club keeping a close eye on the freezing temperatures forecast tonight and into Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the game is played, it will pit second against fifth in the Championship, with United looking to maintain their seven-point gap over their nearest challengers for promotion in Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton, meanwhile, continue to punch above their weight in the second tier and even the loss of their manager Nathan Jones earlier in the season has not sidetracked them, with former Forest Green Rovers and Watford chief Edwards consolidating their place in the play-offs.

Luton staff were at Reading in midweek to watch United beat the Royals 1-0 and restore their seven-point cushion over Boro and Edwards admitted: “We know them quite well, we’re aware of them, and they’ve done very, very well. Hecky’s done a great job, they've got a lot of good players and they're where they are on merit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So it's going to be a real a real difficult game, but one that we're really looking forward to. I think it's fantastic to be in the position that we're in and going to Bramall Lane, it'll be a great atmosphere. They're playing for something as well and these are times that we've got to really enjoy.

“The supporters that are coming have got to really enjoy it and I know we're going to hear them. It will hopefully be a great day but it will certainly be a really good atmosphere, I know that. It’ll be a really challenging game for both teams, so we're looking forward to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about United’s “balance”, and their option to use Oli McBurnie and “go long”, Edwards added: “They can do everything. They can have a fight, they can have a football match. They can play through, play around, play over. They’ve got lots of strings to their bow.

“So both sides of our game have got to be really, really good on the day to get anything from them. That's why they are where they are in the league, consistently now over 35 games. They've picked up a lot of points so it’s a really good challenge.

“They have really good individual players and obviously, as a collective, they're well coached too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad