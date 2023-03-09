Blades star man limped off at Reading after scoring the winner

Iliman Ndiaye and James McAtee will be “fine” for Sheffield United’s clash with fellow promotion hopefuls Luton Town this weekend, boss Paul Heckingbottom has reassured supporters.

Both forwards limped off during United’s victory away at Reading in midweek, Ndiaye scoring the winner to restore United’s seven-point cushion over closest promotion rivals Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That led to fears either could miss out this weekend at home to Luton, as United face the first of 11 huge games left in the regular Championship season as they look to stay ahead of the chasing pack.

But Heckingbottom said: “They’ll be fine. Macca’s was just cramp, and Iliman’s was contact on his side. He gets them all the time, but it began to affect him running so he came off. But they’ll be fine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden Bogle is also expected to be passed fit to take on the Hatters after taking what Heckingbottom described as “a stamp to the foot”.

“We weren’t back until the early hours on Wednesday morning, but the lads had yesterday to themselves,” Heckingbottom added. “We’ve not done much today and it’ll be light tomorrow, too. Just the travel which is the issue there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad