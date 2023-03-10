Sheffield United update fans over Luton Town clash amid snow postponement fears

Blades issue update to fans ahead of Luton Town clash after postponement fears

Sheffield United have assured supporters they are doing all they can to ensure this weekend’s clash with Luton Town at Bramall Lane goes ahead, after heavy snowfall overnight in Sheffield.

The snow continued to cause issues across the city with many schools closed and transport routes affected. United’s club offices, including superstore and ticket office, will remain closed today, while work is continuing to ensure Saturday’s game against the Hatters can go ahead.

A statement issued by the club this morning read: “Sheffield United officials are committed to do everything possible to ensure Saturday’s SkyBet Championship fixture with Luton Town goes ahead, despite the weather situation in the region.

“In addition to the undersoil heating being operational at Bramall Lane, the club are paying attention to the stands and surrounding areas, as well as being in constant dialogue with relevant stakeholders.”

Boss Paul Heckingbottom faced the media for his press conference yesterday ahead of the clash with the Hatters, in which United will hope to maintain - or even improve - their seven-point cushion over nearest challengers Middlesbrough in the race for the Premier League.

The Bramall Lane undersoil heating will likely ensure that the pitch is fine and playable, but the areas around the ground will be another factor. Games in recent history have been called off with the pitch free of snow, as increasing thought is given to spectators and their safety.

It’s highly likely that the relevant safety bodies will have to be satisfied that travelling to Bramall Lane, and then getting to seats, will be safe for spectators of both clubs. When United’s home game with Burton in 2018 was postponed, consideration was given to club and medical staff and stewards being able to get to Bramall Lane.

According to netweather.tv, there is zero forecast of snow in Sheffield from midday onwards on Friday until Saturday evening - which, if true, will give United valuable time to attempt to make Bramall Lane’s surrounding areas safe for supporters and ensure the show goes on.

