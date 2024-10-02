Changes in Sheffield United confirmed team news v Swansea City as ever-presents drop out
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chris Wilder has shuffled his Sheffield United pack this evening in the middle of a three-game week, making three changes for the visit of Swansea City. The Blades played out a hard-fought goalless draw at Portsmouth at the weekend and welcome Luton Town to Bramall Lane on Saturday.
From the trip to Fratton Park, Kieffer Moore, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Alfie Gilchrist drop to the bench. In come Jamie Shackleton and Tyrese Campbell for their full league debuts for the Blades, while Andre Brooks starts on the right wing in place of Rak-Sakyi.
Youngster Billy Blacker takes Louie Marsh’s place on the bench alongside Sam McCallum, Rhys Norrington-Davies - who is back in the Wales squad after his tough time with injuries - and Femi Seriki, who replaced Gilchrist off the bench on Saturday at Portsmouth.
Blades: Cooper, Shackleton, Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows, Souza (capt), Peck, Brooks, O’Hare, Hamer, Campbell. Subs: Davies, Gilchrist, McCallum, Brewster, Moore, Rak-Sakyi, Norrington-Davies, Seriki, Blacker.
The Swans also make three changes, with on-loan Brentford man Myles Peart-Harris making his first start. Jay Fulton and Josh Key also return to the side, with Gonçalo Franco and former Blade Kyle Naughton on the bench. Žan Vipotnik also drops amongst the substitutes.
Swansea: Vigouroux, Key, Cabango, Darling, Tymon; Grimes (capt), Fulton, Cooper; Ronald, Peart-Harris, Eom. Subs: McLaughlin, Allen, Vipotnik, Franco, Bianchini, Tjoe-A-On, Naughton, Abbey, Abdulai.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.