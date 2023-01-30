The ex-Middlesbrough boss is thought to be amongst the contenders for the vacancy at Pittodrie after Jim Goodwin’s sacking on Saturday.

Sheffield United are on track for a return to the Premier League next season with Paul Heckingbottom’s side currently sitting second in the EFL Championship, 12 points clear of third place.

The last boss to guide the Blades to promotion was Chris Wilder, who oversaw a second place Championship finish in the 2018/19 season, and the now 55-year old is reportedly eyeing a return to management. Despite claims that he has been on the radar of multiple clubs across the EFL since leaving Middlesbrough in October, it looks like his next job could take him north of the border.

Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen are looking for a new head coach following the sacking of former St Mirren gaffer Jim Goodwin having followed their shocking Scottish Cup defeat to sixth tier Darvel with a humiliating 6-0 loss away to Hibs in the league on Saturday. The Dons are currently sitting seventh in the league table and reached the Scottish League Cup semi-final under Goodwin but a run of just one win in ten games since December 17 has left the board with no choice.

According to The Daily Record, a Scottish national tabloid based out of Glasgow, Chris Wilder is interested in talking to Aberdeen about their vacant managerial position. It is claimed that he is unlikely to apply for the job but would be willing to listen if an approach was made by the club’s hierarchy.

There are plenty of other recognisable names thought to be in the mix for the vacancy including former Aston Villa, Wolves and Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert as well as ex-Celtic and Bolton Wanderers gaffer Neil Lennon. Other notable names that would be familiar to EFL fans include ex-Sunderland boss Jack Ross and former Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley.

