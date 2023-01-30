Wrexham vs Sheffield United: Gallery shows Ryan Reynolds' gauntlet of emotions during nailbiting match
The palpitating effects of Sheffield United vs Wrexham was plain to see on the face of the Welsh club’s celebrity co-owner last night.
Hollywood star turned Championship League club-investor Ryan Reynolds joined fans at the old Racecourse ground on January 29 to watch his team play The Blades, who stood 70 places above the Welsh promotion-chasers.
In a huge upset, it all ended in a 3-3 draw, and even then Sheffield United’s equalizer only came in the 95th minute. It means there will be a replay at Bramall Lane at a yet unannounced date in February.
Below is a gallery of Reynolds’ emotions throughout the night as he watched what he later called “one of the most exciting things I’ve ever seen”.