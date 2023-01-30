Despite Paul Heckingbottom’s plea not to sell any of his leading names while his squad’s push for promotion remains in the balance, Sheffield United appear intent on sparking an auction for Norway international Sander Berge.

Against the wishes of both the United manager and his coaching staff, Berge was withdrawn from yesterday’s FA Cup tie against Wrexham after Bramall Lane’s hierarchy began exploring the possibility of selling the midfielder before tomorrow’s tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

After being placed under a transfer embargo by the English Football League ahead of the 3-3- draw with the National League leaders, the Championship club face being prohibited from processing any new signings for another 12 months unless they settle a debt relating to a previous purchase or purchases within 30 days of the sanction being imposed.

Sander Berge was left out of the Sheffield United side that faced Wrexham amid interest from Fulham for the midfielder ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline day. Picture: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Fulham are understood to be leading the race for Berge’s signature, after opening talks with United before their visit to north Wales. But, after watching John Egan’’s added time strike prevent his team from exciting the competition at the fourth round stage, Heckingbottom insisted Berge could yet remain in South Yorkshire until the end of the campaign despite being ordered not to feature against Phil Parkinson’s side. Although officials from Craven Cottage are convinced United’s financial predicament will persuade their counterparts at United to do business, The Star understands an actual bid had yet to be accepted when Heckingbottom addressed the media following his team’s trip to north Wales.

Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in Berge, while Chelsea considered an attempt to acquire him on loan during the summer window.

Sander Berge could leave Sheffield United this week: Darren Staples / Sportimage