Sheffield United’s hierarchy must consult the club’s coaching staff on their plan to lift the transfer embargo which has been placed upon them by the English Football League in order to ensure the best possible outcome for everyone concerned, manager Paul Heckingbottom has told The Star.

Speaking after admitting that all options were being considered by the board of directors as they attempt to clear the debt which triggered the punishment by the English Football League, Heckingbottom urged owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s associates to canvass the opinion of himself and his assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester before deciding which route to take.

Second in the Championship table and 13 points clear of third place ahead of Saturday’s visit to Rotherham, Heckingbottom acknowledged that the solution devised by directors might not be to his liking. But with United on course to win promotion to the Premier League, his call for ‘football people’ to be involved in the process will be interpreted as a warning that selling any of his leading names would threaten to undo all of the good work his squad has completed since August.

Sander Berge cost £22m from Genk when he joined Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Despite that, Sander Berge appears to be inching towards the exit door amid interest from Fulham and Newcastle.

“I’m confident that I’ll get listened to,” Heckingbottom said. “Definitely. If there are some disagreements then for me, I won’t speak about them publicly. We try and work hard to get solutions to all of the different problems we face. My first instinct, my first and only thought, is to protect the team and performances. That’s my job.”

United have 30 days, starting from when the sanction was first imposed, to extricate themselves from the difficulty they find themselves in or face being prohibited from completing any new signings for the next 12 months. The money they owe relates to an instalment scheduled to be paid following a previous foray into the transfer market, with fees now typically spread across the course of a player’s contract.

Sander Berge could be leaving Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Asked if developments earlier this month had caused him personal stress, Heckingbottom replied: “I’m not saying this to deflect or make light of the situation. Not at all. But there’s always (been) things. To get this squad together, there’s been a lot of challenges. This one has come out into the open. But it’s not tougher or any different (to the others).”

Referring to his line of communication with Prince Abdulla, which he has worked hard to improve since taking charge midway through last term, Heckingbottom added: “I’m confident in the work we’ve done and that it will continue. There’s been a lot of effort and some good discussions.

“All I’ve ever asked for is clarity. I still ask for clarity and to be kept in the loop, in order to try and help out with the decisions.”

Speaking before United’s FA Cup draw with Wrexham, Heckingbottom admitted he was aware of “interest” in United’s leading goalscorer, Senegal international Iliman Ndiaye, and Norway midfielder Berge.

Paul Heckingbottom wants clairity and open dialogue amid interest in two of his star names: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

