The Racecourse Ground is a long way from Hollywood, both in terms of geography and glamour.

But Sheffield United and Wrexham combined to produce something every bit as enthralling as the blockbusters starring the Welsh club’s owner Ryan Reynolds, whose presence brought a touch of razzmatazz to this unashamedly working class town.

The sequel, to decide which of these two teams star in the FA Cup fifth round, promises to be every bit as compelling as a contest which spawned six goals and a red card, collected by the visitors’ Daniel Jebbison during the closing stages.

“We all know why everyone turned up today,” said Paul Heckingbottom, after John Egan’s added time strike salvaged a draw for his United side. “In the end, we’re glad not to have given them what they wanted.”

Sheffield United's striker Oli McBurnie (C) is mobbed by teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at the Racecourse Ground Stadium in Wrexham, north Wales: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

This was what footballing romantics call a ‘proper’ tie. The National League leaders versus a team seemingly destined for a return to the Premier League. And crucially, for the latter, a real sense of dread with Phil Parkinson’s men entering the contest unbeaten in 20 outings and having lost only twice all season.

Any sense of trepidation should have evaporated a little over a minute into the game. Oli McBurnie, whose presence in United’s starting eleven confirmed they were serious about progressing, darted to the near post to meet Tommy Doyle’s corner and directed the ball past a helpless Mark Howard. It was the Scotland’s international’s 10th effort of the campaign. But through their sheer force of personality, Wrexham took the lead through substitute James Jones and Tom O’Connor before Paul Mullin cancelled-out Oliver Norwood’s equaliser. Mullin’s 27th of the campaign and seventh of this term’s competition appeared to have secured the upset until Egan converted Tommy Doyle’s corner.

“The start we had, rejigging things around, a lesser group could have got beat by four or five,” said Parkinson, as Wrexham remained unbeaten at home for 14 months. “But in the end, it was a blow not to get across the line.”

With Jordan Tunnicliffe and Aaron Hayden both departing through injury soon after McBurnie’s finish, Wrexham must have feared they were set for one of those afternoon’s when if it could go wrong it would. To their credit, the fifth tier outfit hauled their way back into the contest through a mixture of determination and perspiration with Ben Tozer’s long-throws posing a particular threat.

A general view of play in the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at the Racecourse Ground Stadium in Wrexham: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

But whenever the tempo dropped and opportunities presented themselves, United’s superior quality was always evident. Doyle forced Howard, who spent four years at Bramall Lane earlier in his career, to scramble clear before Jebbison saw a close-range attempt smothered.

Still, that difference in calibre did not prove enough to keep Wrexham at bay. Indeed few members of a raucous crowd, including those from South Yorkshire, were surprised when Jones stabbed home following another Tozer Howitzer before O’Connor pounced to turn the fixture on its head.

Norwood silenced the home supporters and their Anti-Tory chants by exploiting a lapse in concentration among Wrexham’s rearguard. Egan followed suit, after Jebbison’s exit for kicking-out at Tozer and Mullin’s effort, appeared to have sealed United’s fate.

"We knew what would be coming at us,” said Heckingbottom. “Apart from 15 minutes or so, we dealt with it pretty well, but obviously the sending off changed it.”

Wrexham's English midfielder Luke Young (L) vies with Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Wrexham: Howard, McFadzean (Dalby 75), Tozer, Hayden (Jones 10), Tunnicliffe (Cleworth 6), Young ©, Palmer, Mullin, Forde, O’Connor, Lee. Not used: Lainton, Hall-Johnson, McAlinden, Cannon, Lennon, Bickerstaff.

Sheffield United: Davies, Basham, McBurnie (Sharp 56), Egan, Ahmedhodzic (Coulibaly 87), Norwood, Bogle, Doyle, Osborn (Ndiaye 56), McAtee (Lowe 46), Jebbison. Not used: Foderingham, Robinson, Sachdev, Marsh.

Referee: Dean Whitestone (Northamptonshire).

Attendance: 9,949.

