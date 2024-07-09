Former Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday man training with Premier League club

Danny Batth during his Sheffield Wednesday days | Getty Images

The defender is available as a free agent and is weighing up his next move

Former Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday player Danny Batth is back training with his former club Wolves.

The Shropshire Star report that the centre-back has linked back up with the Midlands outfit as he looks to build up his fitness levels. Batth, who is 33-years-old, is available as a free agent and is considering his options in the game. Wolves are not believed to be in the running to land him on a permanent basis and are simply doing him a favour.

He spent last season with Norwich City after they signed him on a one-year deal last September but they have decided not to extend his stay at Carrow Road this summer.

His deal in East Anglia officially expired at the end of last month. He made 18 appearances for the Canaries in all competitions, 16 of which came in the Championship, as they got into the play-offs. However, they were beaten at the semi-finals stage by Leeds United over two legs which ultimately cost David Wager his job.

Batth rose up through the academy ranks at Wolves and played 212 games for them. He was also loaned out to Sheffield United, Colchester United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough during his time there.

He only played once for the Blades during the 2010/11 season and enjoyed much more success with the Owls. The defender had two separate stints at Hillsborough and made 59 outings altogether, chipping in with two goals. Sheffield Wednesday were promoted from League One during his time in South Yorkshire in 2012. Batth has since also had permanent spells at both Stoke City and Sunderland, as well as Norwich City.

He said last year: “All my career I’ve always thought be positive, be front-footed, and you can deal with results afterwards. Don’t dwell on things, move forward and be positive, and that’s what I try to do. It can be [hard to do that], but as a player you’ve got to take things in perspective. You don’t judge yourself off one game, you judge yourself at the end of the season. So I think that’s what we’ll be trying to do here.

“The Championship can be unforgiving, and you’ve only got to be two or three per cent off to get punished. With the amount of games, teams pick up injuries, like we have, and you’ve got to have that real spirit to pull yourself together and go and face it and get a result.

“That might be the outside feeling, but for me it’s batches of games. I’ll leave you guys (the media) to judge the season, or however you want to do it. For the lads it’s just taking it a step at a time.”