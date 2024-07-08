Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the matchday pricing of their tickets for the 2024/25 Championship season.

Wednesday explained on their official website on Monday evening that they have extended the deadline for season tickets at the current price for another week, and gave extra incentive to purchase by revealing that some tickets will cost £54 if bought on the day in the upcoming campaign.

While U5s and U11s can get tickets between £5 and £15 on matchdays, the cheapest full price adult ticket comes in at £30 - and that’s for Category F matches. They are around the same pricing as last season, some slightly more and some slightly less, while an Owls membership can be purchased in order to gain a discount.

It has also been confirmed which category each of the first home games of the season will fall into, with the visit of Leeds United the first Category A game of the campaign - meaning the cheapest full price adult ticket will be £45.

“The Owls host Plymouth in our opening game of the season on Sunday 10 August and this will be a Category D fixture,” the club said. “Following the away trip against Sunderland, we return to S6 for the visit of Yorkshire rivals Leeds under the Hillsborough lights and this will be Category A.