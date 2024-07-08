Sheffield Wednesday operating on 'higher level' as Danny Röhl discusses inevitable player exits
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Owls have moved fast this summer to bring six new players into the club, with seven permanent figures having moved on. The make-up of the current squad is thinner than the one they ended last season with due to the number of loan players having returned to their parent clubs - James Beadle has returned and efforts are being made for Ike Ugbo and Ian Poveda to follow suit. The last player outstanding in terms of unresolved contract talks is Di’Shon Bernard, who remains in discussions with the club.
Röhl has maintained the need for the club to continue ploughing on with their advancements in the transfer market as he targets a campaign battling higher in the table after last season’s remarkable survival effort. With a squad size limit of 25, it seems an inevitability that existing players will be moved on sooner or later. It’ll be up to fringe players to prove they can make the grade, Röhl suggested, as the standard rises.
“At first all the players are still under contract,” said the German coach. “They will start with us in the pre-season, then we will see what happens. I think we have eight weeks now until the end of the transfer window and it means they will get a chance, they can show up and challenge for some positions.
“Some positions will be a higher level than last season and everybody must make a decision to be part of this. I will make some decisions of course because we need to challenge in each position. It is a big season with many games and it will be a big effort from everybody together and we will see what we do.”
Wednesday are at St George’s Park this week for the first of two training camps. Later this month they’ll travel to Germany for another camp and will cross the border for two matches in Austria. The first, against RB Salzburg, will be played behind closed doors at the Red Bull Arena on July 20 before they head to Zell am Ziller to take on Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen on July 26.