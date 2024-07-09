Phil Jagielka (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Sheffield United’s fellow Championship side have snapped up the son of a familiar face

Phil Jagielka’s son, Zac, has signed for Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Hull City. The Tigers have landed the youngster on a permanent basis and have offered him scholarship terms.

Jagielka, 16, will be looking to become a key player for the Under-18’s side at the MKM Stadium in the upcoming 2024/25 season. His father, Phil, rose up through the academy ranks at Sheffield United and went on to make 287 appearances for the Blades during his first spell at Bramall Lane.

Everton lured him away from South Yorkshire in 2007 and he spent 12 years at Goodison Park, playing 385 matches altogether.

Sheffield United ended up re-signing him in 2019 in the Premier League under Chris Wilder and he stayed for two years before ending his career after stints at Derby County and Stoke City.

He will now be hoping his son, Zac, can follow in his footsteps and pursue a succesful career in the game. The teenager has been with Liverpool over recent times but is now heading to East Yorkshire. Hull City are in a state of limbo at the moment with many of their key first-team players heading out the exit door. However, they have proven over recent times that their academy is a decent one with players such as Jarrod Bowen, Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves making the step up from their youth ranks into the senior set-up.

Jagielka isn’t the only new arrival at Cottingham training ground with Ramell Carter, Cayden Cole, Oskar Gruszkowski, Jake Hopper, Charlie Leach, Rory Leech, Alfie Maskell, Josh Ocaya, Calvin Okike, Reuben Silk and Jack Topley also coming through the entrance door.

Hull City’s Under-18’s manager Chad Gribble has said: “I am really excited to have the new batch of lads coming in. It is going to be a different dynamic.

“There are lads coming from other football clubs that have decided to come on board with us, some of whom had multiple offers and we are delighted they have come on board with our programme. That speaks volume for the way the academy is progressing that we can attract players coming out of massive football clubs and they want to be a part of what we are doing.

“There are some exciting lads coming through our own ranks and huge credit needs to go to David Meyler, who has looked after the Under-16s, for bringing those players through. A lot of hard work has gone in from both the boys and the coaching staff to get them to the level to earn their scholarships.

“It is an intense programme we have built at the football club and they need to buy into every part and take advantage of every opportunity. We feel we are bringing in lads who have that mindset, which is vitally important to them being successful in life. It will be a competitive group.”