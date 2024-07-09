Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Jebbison returns to Premier League after Sheffield United “fee” revealed

Daniel Jebbison, the former Sheffield United striker, is closing in on a move to the Premier League after leaving the Blades as a free agent in the summer. The England youth striker had previously suggested that he would sign the offer on the table to remain at Bramall Lane, before eventually turning it down and leaving at the expiry of his contract.

Because of his age, and the fact that he was offered a new deal, the Blades still retained some transfer interest in Jebbison and would be due compensation if he moved to another club in this country - and would have been left disappointed in that regard had he moved abroad. But Jebbison is now undergoing a medical at Premier League side Bournemouth, with Sky Sports reporting that the Blades will receive £1.5m in training compensation for the player.

Jebbison exploded onto the scene when he became the youngest player in Premier League history to score on his full debut in the competition, but didn’t manage to kick on from that promising start and missed almost all last season with a blood clot issue, appearing as a substitute in the final game of the season before saying goodbye.

The Canadian-born forward has been training on his own this summer, alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, ahead of his next move, which looks to be on the south coast. Leeds United and Sunderland were previously monitoring Jebbison’s situation while a host of clubs, including the likes of Liverpool and Borrusia Dortmund, have previously kept tabs on the 20-year-old.