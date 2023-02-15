Ex-Sheffield United striker joins League Two club plus Middlesbrough team news

The latest news headlines from Sheffield United

Sheffield United were handed a boost in the race for the Championship title last night as Burnley were held to a draw by Watford. The Blades could now go within four points of the league leaders if they can beat Middlesbrough tonight.

However, it certainly won’t be an easy match, with Boro sat third in the table after winning seven of their last eight fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of tonight’s clash, here are the latest headlines from Bramall Lane...

Leon Clarke finds new club

Leon Clarke has joined for Hartlepool United on a free transfer after he was released by Bristol Rovers in the summer. It is the striker’s third club since leaving Sheffield United in 2020.

Clarke spent four years at Bramall Lane and helped them win two promotions to the Premier League, as well as being named in the 2017-18 PFA Team of the Year. The forward netted 32 goals in 96 appearances for the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite recently turning 38 years old, Clarke has remained in league football as he was snapped up by former Sheffield United defender Keith Curle for Hartlepool. Speaking on Clarke’s arrival, Curle said: “We’ve signed Leon. It got finalised today. People might say he’s 38-years-old but age is just a number. The lad looks after himself. He’s fit and he’s keen.

“I think I signed for Sheffield United in the Championship at the age of 37 and still understood the game. He knows what’s required.

“He’s got a good goalscoring record, the lad can score goals. He’s a physical presence and he is a presence. He understands the game and we’ve got an opportunity to partner strikers up front. I think they will enjoy playing with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheff Utd vs Middlesbrough team news

Sheffield United face Middlesbrough with an unchanged line-up this evening. However, Oli McBurnie will be eager to return to the fold after netting his 10th league goal of the season from the bench. Daniel Jebbison will return from a three-match suspension, while Billy Sharp is sidelined after limping off with an ankle injury at the weekend.