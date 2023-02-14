Conventional wisdom dictates that a manager should always downplay a game’s significance in order to ease the pressure on his players

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (right) appreciates the significance of facing Middlesbrough: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

As Sheffield United prepare for tomorrow’s pivotal encounter against Middlesbrough, which brings together the Championship’s second and third ranked teams, Paul Heckingbottom is adopting an altogether different approach. Rather than trying to convince them they are set for another routine day at the office, the 45-year-old wants his squad to recognise this could be a pivotal moment in the race for automatic promotion.

“We are chasing bigger things than we are now, we want the matches we are involved in to get bigger and bigger,” Heckingbottom told The Star, explaining the reasoning behind his thinking. “So it makes sense to practise dealing with these feelings, these occasions, and everything that surrounds them.

Sheffield United are second in the Championship: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“Basically we are trying to get everything right. Trying to become the best that we can become. And these, big games, are a part of that process.”

Although Heckingbottom acknowledges the meeting with Michael Carrick’s side is crucial, he disputes the fact a victory for United would leave them with one foot in the Premier League. Ten points clear of their latest opponents at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom’s squad face two teams also involved in the top six conversation - Millwall and Watford - after facing the visitors from Teesside.

“There’s a lot of football to go yet,” he continued. “Lots of really tricky and difficult tests.”

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick: FRANK REID

Acknowledging the importance of a particular fixture isn’t a new ploy in Heckingbottom’s attempt to ensure United are steeled for the challenges which lie ahead. It is a tactic he employed after being appointed in November last year, leading United from 16th to fifth in the table, and in his first managerial posting - at hometown club Barnsley - before that.

“We started doing this when we came in last season,” he said. “Straight away, when we got off to a good start and people began talking about the play-offs. There’s a different dynamic now, because we were chasing then and we’re being chased now. The mindset is different but the principles are still the same. If you lose, you’re not out of it. Now, we’re looking to outcompete the teams trying to hunt us down.”

“From my time as Barnsley, that’s when I realised doing it this way can really help,” Heckingbottom continued, remembering how he guided them out of the third tier via the play-offs. “We knew everything was big and then we ended up in the biggest game of all. But it meant we were prepared and we knew what the processes were. And that, the processes, are important. How do I react at half-time? How do you cope with a certain situation. If you’ve been in it before, you’ll have a better idea.”

United, who are expected to be without captain Billy Sharp (ankle), stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 outings following Saturday’s 3-0 win over Swansea City. Middlesbrough arrive on the back of a 3-1 triumph at Cardiff City, their 11th victory in 16 fixtures under Carrick who replaced former United chief Chris Wilder in October.

“Why can’t you enjoy being in our position?” Heckingbottom asked. “Why wouldn’t you not build it up and try to be your best?”

