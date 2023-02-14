The English Football League has confirmed it will not process Dozy Mmobuosi’s proposed takeover of Sheffield United until a number of “queries” it has raised about the deal are addressed.

Mmobuosi, the Nigerian entrpreneur and founder of a company called Tingo, is hoping to purchase the Championship club from Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and recently spoke of his confidence that that governing body would greenlight the deal.

However, after it emerged a fresh tranche of shares have been issued in United to an unnaned individual. the EFL has explained it is still not in a position to rule whether Mmobuosi’s buy-out will be allowed to proceed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The EFL notes the comments from Dozy Mmobuosi in respect of a proposed change of control at Sheffield United,” a statement, issued last night, read.

The EFL wants more information about a takeover of Sheffield United: Michael Regan/Getty Images

“Whilst the League is in receipt of the Share Purchase Agreement and Owners and Directors’ Test declaration, alongside some evidence of source and sufficiency of funding, it has previously raised a number of additional queries with the proposed purchaser and the Club.”

“The EFL has been awaiting a response on those queries for some time and until the League is satisfied that the requirements of its Regulations have been met, it will not process a change of control at the Club,” it added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mmobuosi, who is the subject of an outstanding County Coury judgement relating to unpaid rent on a property in St Albans, Hertfordshire, outlined his ambition to replace Prinxe Abdullah at the helm of United during recent interviews with former England defender Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel and CNN. He has yet to respond to The Star’s attempts to make contact, after speaking about his plans for Paul Heckingbottom’s side in broad terms.

Second in the table despite being placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL, United face Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane tomorrow and will move 13 points clear of their third placed opponents with a win.

Dozy Mmobuosi wants to buy Sheffield United