Sheffield United's 'big game mentality' could make the difference against Middlesbrough

Sheffield United’s ‘big game mentality’ should serve them well as they prepare to enter a critical period in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship, one of the club’s leading players has insisted.

Jayden Bogle is getting geared-up for Sheffield United's game against Middlesbrough: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Second in the table, Paul Heckingbottom’s squad face third placed Middlesbrough tonight knowing that a win would see them move 13 points clear of the visitors from Teesside.

With matches against fellow top six contenders Millwall and Watford also looming on the horizon, as well as an FA Cup fifth round tie against Tottenham Hotspur, Jayden Bogle is convinced United’s character will help them negotiate safe passage through a potentially pivotal period on their fixture schedule.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“What we do, everything comes back to mentality,” the wing-back said. “When one of them comes up, we know how to deal with the big games. We know what the end goal is and we know what to do.

“With this one being at home, that really helps as well because our fans are amazing. They help us get through these games. I’m really enjoying it and the situation we are in.”

United, who beat leaders Burnley 5-2 at Bramall Lane earlier this season, are expected to be without captain Billy Sharp for the meeting with Middlesbrough who have won all but five of their 16 outings since appointing Michael Carrick as manager. United’s victory over Swansea City last weekend stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 outings.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

“I love these games,” said Bogle, who acknowledged “nothing will be decided” by United’s latest result. “In the tunnel before, with the fans and when the music comes on, it’s brilliant.”

United twice won promotion under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder, who was replaced by Carrick at Middlesbrough.

“A lot of the boys here have done a promotion,” Bogle added. “They’ve been there before and they know what to expect. That funnels down through the rest of the group. It’s in the standards they set.