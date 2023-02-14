“No, that’s definitely something I didn’t do,” Jayden Bogle smiles, admitting he never dreamt of playing in front of a handful of disinterested spectators when he was growing up.

Like other football mad youngsters, the former Reading trainee turned Sheffield United wing-back imagined himself competing in the really big games, such as Premier League fixtures, cup finals at Wembley or matches which would go a long way towards deciding which of the teams involved might go on to win automatic promotion from the Championship. Which goes a long way towards explaining why, as Paul Heckingbottom’s squad prepare to face Middlesbrough tomorrow, he is positively relishing the prospect of facing the third-placed visitors from Teesside.

Bogle, who has arrived for our interview wearing a tracksuit and slippers, positively oozes serenity as he discusses the importance of a fixture which could see United open up a 13 point lead over their latest opponents. Heckingbottom has instructed his players to embrace the occasion. Soak up the atmosphere as they attempt to take another sizeable if not decisive step closer towards regaining top-flight status. It is an instruction Bogle seems determined to follow to the letter, even though he is aware of the threat Michael Carrick’s men will pose.

Jayden Bogle in action for Sheffield United against Swansea City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“That’s the mentality of the group here,” Bogle says, explaining the reasoning behind Heckingbottom’s decision to break with convention and acknowledge the position United find themselves in. “We understand what it’s all about, what we are going for, and by doing that we give ourselves the best possible chance I believe. Listen, this is a situation you want to be in. You want to be involved in ones like this. Everyone here has the right mentality. If you can go out there and enjoy it, then by my reckoning you give yourself a better chance of performing.”

Bogle, now aged 22, began his journey towards becoming a professional after being offered the chance to enrol on his hometown club’s youth programme. “I was six or seven, that was my first experience of playing properly in a team. Garath McCleary, Shane Long, Liam Rosenior, those were the lads I ended up really looking up to. In the end, I also came to like Arsenal so Theo Walcott was up there for me too.”

But it wasn’t until he moved to Derby County and then United, as part of the deal which also saw his fellow defender Max Lowe arrive at Bramall Lane, that he began to realise the potential which means he enters this pivotal assignment as one of the first names Heckingbottom will select in their starting eleven.

Sheffield United manaer Paul Heckingbottom isn't afraid to admit the importance of big games: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

So how does Bogle plan to spend the hours building-up to kick-off? Besides “chilling” that is, before getting himself pumped-up by a carefully curated list of tunes selected by the resident DJ in United’s home dressing room.

“First off I’ll relax, have a nap if I feel like I need one, get some good food. I’ll probably watch something on Netflix too. I’ve got a song that I always listen to as well, ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ by Meek Mill. That always gets me pumped.

“We’ve got a mix that gets put on for everyone in there as well. Adam Davies, our goalie, he’s sorted it out. Davo is really into his music and he’s put one together. It’s really good. Always the same one. It works and really sets the mood.”

Jayden Bogle wants to be involved in important matches: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

United are unbeaten in 13 outings after dispatching Swansea City 3-0 last weekend. Middlesbrough are also in fine form, having won all but five of their 16 outings since Carrick’s appointment in October.

“Mentality and performance are key,” Bogle says. “We understand these are big games. They all are from here on in. We know we can hurt teams and so we need to be at our best, going forward and defensively. The thing is, I’m loving my football at the moment. We all are. And for me, that’s really got to shine through.”

Now recovered from the fitness issues which forced him to miss the second-half of last season and the beginning of this one, Bogle scored his first goal of the campaign during United’s FA Cup third round victory over Millwall. They return to The Den on Saturday, for another crucial encounter in south London.

“I’m playing with a real joy at the moment,” says Bogle, who was also on target twice during the clash with Stoke City which followed that trip to the capital. “I’m loving every minute of it. Being out there, with the lads and in front of the fans, the time I had to spend out had probably made me even hungrier.”

“That Millwall game gave me massive confidence,” he adds. “Because getting that back properly after a lay-off can sometimes take a while. It’s great being out there with Max too. We were having a chat the other day, about how we’d hardly played alongside each other since coming here, what with him going out on loan (to Nottingham Forest) last season and me getting injured. But there’s so much competition and, although you might not think it, we also take confidence from that.”

With Middlesbrough, Millwall and Watford, who also travel to South Yorkshire shortly, United know results over the next few weeks will go a long way towards deciding which division they are competing in next term. Bogle, with Heckinbottom’s encouragement, recognises that fact.

“It’s not complacency, because all the matches are really important. We try not to pay too much attention to what’s being written or said about us, because that’s just a distraction. There’s nothing wrong with admitting the situation we are in, though, or what we’re goin for. It helps to drive our standards and that’s the only thing we’re bothered about. Every game is a big game. Maybe this one is a little bigger. We’re fine with that and we’re focused on what we’re trying to achieve.”

