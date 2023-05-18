Aaron Ramsdale’s decision to effectively go on strike in a bid to force through his exit from Sheffield United has continued to pay off, after the England international was rewarded with a lucrative new Arsenal contract.

The goalkeeper refused to play for United away at West Bromwich Albion soon after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed, as he looked to return to the top-flight with Arsenal. The Gunners eventually got their man when United agreed a deal worth up to £30m with add-ons.

For most of this season Ramsdale looked set to become a Premier League title winner - which may have triggered an extra bonus payment for the Blades - as the Gunners topped the table. But their recent loss of form has seen Manchester City seize control, with Ramsdale’s inevitable disappointment assuaged somewhat by a new deal at the Emirates.

Ramsdale’s arrival was initially greeted with a great deal of sceptism amongst Arsenal’s fanbase, especially after he suffered back-to-back top-flight relegations with Bournemouth and then the Blades. But he has won supporters around and after describing his “relief” at signing a new deal, admitted: “Deep down I knew that there was a lot of negativity around [his signing].

“I also knew that no-one had probably actually watched me other than the three or four games I played against Arsenal.

“I was just ready to get on with it, really ready to just show what I can do. It was a great fight between me and Bernd [Leno] last year and that’s what you need as keepers - you need the competition.

“When I played in my debut against West Brom, that negativity went away because the fans knew to give me the chance and to give me the backing, which I needed. The fans that night were amazing for me; they sang my name and I was ready then to just kick on.

“As soon as you put that Arsenal shirt on, they’ll give you every chance to try and perform. I knew I could win them over at some point - and thankfully I did that quite early really.”

United initially valued Ramsdale at £40m after they fell out of the top flight. “The numbers that were getting thrown about… a couple of times I lost my head,” Ramsdale said on Ben Foster’s YouTube channel in 2021.

“I was like, how can someone be talking about £40m? I was doing the fan thing, thinking: ‘Relegated and £40m - it doesn’t make sense.’

“I understand that if I was to leave they wanted to get someone else in, and the market wasn’t that wide at the time. I understood they wanted to keep me but at some point it’s got to be a level playing field, where they offer enough money for you to make profit.

“I said I understood where they were coming from but told them what I wanted to do and they said they wouldn’t stand in my way if a bid came in or whatever.

“There were bids coming in and they were turning them down. I got told on the day of a game that a bid had come in, and I decided to play. And then after the game, they rejected it.

“I basically went: ‘I won’t play against West Brom, do what you want.’ I didn’t train for the first two days of the week and the manager was like: ‘He’ll be alright, he’ll play.’

“Tuesday came and I was like: ‘No, I’m not playing.’ I wasn’t in the squad and then 10 minutes before kick off I was on my way down [to Arsenal].”

