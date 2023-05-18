Oli McBurnie opens up on Sheffield United future amid fears of summer departure

Oli McBurnie, the Sheffield United striker, has admitted he would be open to staying at Bramall Lane for the long-term, after fears the Scottish international could walk away for free this summer.

The initial contract that McBurnie signed after making a £20m move from Swansea City four years ago is set to expire this summer, although United officials are understood to be relaxed about the striker’s immediate future. A number of United contracts contain options in the club’s favour to extend by another season and should that be the case with McBurnie it would appear to be a no-brainer, after his 15 goals last season helped the Blades to automatic promotion.

McBurnie knuckled down last summer in a bid to display the sort of form that persuaded the Blades to make him their then-record signing in the summer of 2019 and the changes paid off, as he formed a superb partnership with Iliman Ndiaye that saw both men net 15 goals in all competitions to help United finish second in the Championship table.

Born in Leeds, signing for United allowed McBurnie to return to his Yorkshire roots and the 26-year-old has really bought into life at Bramall Lane ahead of a second crack at the Premier League next season.

“I have, 100 per cent,” he told The Star. “I feel at home here. My family and friends and everyone are up here, and I’m settled.

“I couldn’t think of anything better than staying at this club for a long time.”

McBurnie’s comments indicate he would be open to the possibility of negotiating a longer-term deal at Bramall Lane, after admitting he and his teammates have “unfinished business” in the top-flight. Last time around United finished bottom of the table and were relegated after being forced to play essentially the entire season behind closed doors.

After a frustrating campaign in 2021/22 dogged by injury, McBurnie implemented a number of changes last summer – both in facilities and mindset. “I did all sorts,” he added.

“Took my gym a lot more season, whether prehab or the proper stuff, and injury prevention. Little one or two per cent things. I got a hyperbaric oxygen chamber in my house, red light therapy and a sauna and ice bath.

“Things I’ve never touched before and that I would have laughed at. But when I’ve done them, and felt the benefits, it never harms you.”

