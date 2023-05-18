Kieron Freeman, the former Sheffield United favourite, has been backed to rediscover his footballing “motivation” after his Portsmouth nightmare came to an end.

The right-back, who helped United win two promotions in three years and briefly played for the Blades in the Premier League, has been released by Pompey and, at 31, is looking for the next chapter in his career.

Pompey boss John Mousinho revealed Freeman commuted from Nottingham to the south coast most days for training - something the manager believes had a negative mental and physical effect and contributed to his struggles to break into the side.

Speaking to our sister paper The News, Mousinho said: “Kieron and I had a really good, but brief, chat and wished each other the best of luck. It has not gone to plan for him here, having hardly been involved at all. Maybe included in a few squads under me. I think he’s much better off moving back home, getting somewhere closer to his family and taking the commute out of it.

“He was coming down from Nottingham every day to train. Mentally and physically that’s not great for players to be travelling that amount of time to try to be top-end professionals.

“Kieron is a terrific player. He has played in the Premier League and had a really good career, so I’m sure he’ll pick up another club. He needs to kick-start that career.

“He needs that reset, he needs to go again, to get motivated to play football again, and then go from there. Kieron’s not particularly old. He’s towards the back end of his career, but it’s not too late for him, and going back home is the best thing.

“I just think he’d be a bit more motivated [by] taking three or four hours out of travelling every day, while spending a lot more time with his family.”

Freeman joined United initially on loan before making the move permanently in 2015. He first played for Pompey on loan from United and looked set to leave when Chris Wilder arrived, before a remarkable turnaround saw him establish himself in the side and score 11 goals from right wing-back as United stormed to the League One title.

After leaving United in 2021 he returned to Pompey, signing a two-year deal with the option of a third that the Fratton Park club have opted not to take up.

“Let’s not forget Kieron was competing with two other right-backs here,” Mousinho added. “There’s definitely a player there, he’s hugely talented, but has a bit to do in terms of getting himself fit and match-ready.