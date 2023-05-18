Blades star set to be subject of attention this summer despite Blades’ promotion to Premier League

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, believes there is “more to come” from Blades star Iliman Ndiaye as he prepares to realise his boyhood dream of playing in the Premier League.

The Senegal star scored 15 goals and contributed 11 assists to help the Blades to promotion, cleaning up at a host of end-of-season awards ceremonies - both at Bramall Lane and elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being named players’ player, player of the season and winning the golden boot - which he later shared with Oli McBurnie - at United’s official awards night, Ndiaye was named United’s player of the year and the young player of the season at The Star Football Awards and was then nominated for the PFA fans’ player of the season, which is decided by supporters.

Further recognition could come from the PFA awards, voted by fellow professionals, and Ndiaye admitted recently that the season was something he would never forget. “I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Premier League,” he said, “and I’m there now. So I’m very happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Heckingbottom, Ndiaye’s former U23 coach, has been a big fan of his star man since their days working together in the Blades academy and hopes to retain his services this summer, with a number of top clubs at home and abroad monitoring his situation.

Ndiaye is scheduled to become a free agent next summer, and United must decide whether to stick or twist with him if an offer is received in the next window after a £25m approach from Everton was rejected in January.

“What a player,” Heckingbottom said. “If anyone’s not seen Iliman play, I’d say: ‘Go and watch him.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad