Sheffield United have returned to one of their transfer targets from before their embargo was lifted after Zach Giggs, the son of former Manchester United legend Ryan, signed scholarship terms at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster was on trial at Shirecliffe earlier in the season but United’s trading block, put in place over non-payment of outstanding transfer money, put paid to any hopes of him signing at that time.

The embargo has since been lifted, with United agreeing a deal with the club in question to defer payment in return for an option to match any bid accepted for one of the Blades’ players, with United able to do business again after sealing promotion to the Premier League.

And photographs of Giggs junior putting pen to paper at the Shirecliffe academy suggests he has now joined the Blades, with another image showing his dad Ryan over his left shoulder.

Giggs mainly operates at left-back, but has also played centre-half and been capped by Wales at U15 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s embargo also prevented them following up interest in Silko Thomas and Ethan Brierley earlier this season, then of Chelsea and Rochdale respectively, while young striker Jevan Beattie – another reported Blades academy target – went on trial at Brighton.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom has made no secret of his desire to strengthen United’s academy ranks, especially after Will Lankshear and Kylan Midwood were poached by Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City respectively earlier this season.

Speaking earlier in the campaign when Giggs first arrived on trial, Heckingbottom revealed he was happy to delegate the responsibility to academy manager Del Geary as he focused on an ultimately-successful bid to guide the Blades into the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad