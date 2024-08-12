Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United appear to be closing in on Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper, who was left out of the Pilgrims’ side that lost to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Rooney has admitted that he can’t be 100% confident Michael Cooper will still be a Plymouth Argle player by the close of the transfer window, with Sheffield United looking likely, at this stage, to snap up the highly-rated goalkeeper.

Cooper was left out of the Plymouth side that lost 4-0 to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Sunday, with Conor Hazzard taking the place in goal - a decision Rooney said was based on performances over pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United had made the 24-year-old keeper their number one target for that position with Ivo Grbic expected to leave this summer following a January arrival that has been hugely disappointing. Adam Davies started in Friday night’s opening weekend win over Preston, with Grbic on the bench.

A bid has been made for Cooper by United, which has since been turned down, with weekend reports suggesting that Plymouth are holding out for £6 million for the player. However with a year left on his contract and having turned down a new deal, he could walk away on a free transfer next summer.

The Star understands that the Blades hierarchy are confident they can prise Cooper away from Home Park without having to go near that hefty valuation.

Speaking after that heavy defeat to Wednesday at Hillsborough, Rooney explained why Cooper was left out of the side and revealed the latest on the players’ future, as things stand. This is everything the Plymouth manager said on the subject...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firstly Conor has performed well all season and I spoke to both goalkeepers and I said, ' look, whoever performs better in pre-season will come in and play' so that's the reason [for Cooper not starting at Hillsborough].”

“As I said before, there have been bids for him but those bids haven’t reached the valuation which the club want so, from our point of view, that's where we stand as a football club. The decision today was totally based on what I have seen in pre-season.”

“I spoke to [Cooper], he was understanding and it's not an easy moment for him as well because there's a lot of speculation, I'm sure he's aware of what's happening and the bids we've been receiving, so firstly I need players who are fully motivated and committed to playing.”

“I have no idea [if Cooper will be at Plymouth by the close of the transfer window], I think as a football club we have to make a decision and obviously the bids we have received do not meet the valuation. From our point of view, I think it's really important for me to say that I really want Michael to stay, I think he's a fantastic goalkeeper but I think sometimes it gets taken out of the manager's hands as well in terms of conversations that have been had with Michael and the club. I hope he is [going to stay at Plymouth], can I say I'm 100% confident? Probably not.”