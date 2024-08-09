3 . Anel Ahmedhodzic 7

Held off the challenge of Harry Souttar to start at centre-half and absolutely cruised through the game - and that's a compliment, not a criticism. Looked so untroubled by anything thrown at him and much more at home than he seemed for most of last season. Did very well to deny a dangerous looking Potts cross/shot with a perfectly-timed challenge in the second half before going down with cramp later on Photo: Bruce Rollinson