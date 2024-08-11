Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United remain optimistic over No.1 target transfer chase despite ‘£6m’ reports casting doubt on deal

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Cooper is expected to be absent from the Plymouth Argyle starting XI to face Sheffield United’s city rivals Wednesday this afternoon as his prospective move to Bramall Lane moves a step closer. The young goalkeeper has been United’s top goalkeeping target all summer, with the Blades seeing at least one bid rejected last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But United have not given up their pursuit and are confident that Cooper can be signed for a figure much lower than the £6m fee reported this weekend by journalist Alan Nixon. Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney will be quizzed about Cooper’s situation after their season opener at Hillsborough but Cooper’s expected absence between the posts would be another sign that he is edging towards the exit door.

The goalkeeper turned down a lucrative new contract offer at Home Park earlier this summer and as things stand could leave on a free when his deal expires next summer, although Plymouth have been playing the game and holding out for the best possible fee for one of their prized assets. The Star has been told that a deal has not yet been agreed for Cooper to become a Blade, but United are understood to be close.

If the move comes off it will represent a significant acquisition for the Blades, who made a new No.1 goalkeeper one of their summer priorities after Ivo Grbic’s difficult start to life in English football. There was an acceptance behind the scenes that United may have had to wait until after the season started to make their move, with Carl Rushworth of Brighton and Hove Albion lined up as an alternative option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Friday night’s opening-day victory at Preston North End, boss Chris Wilder admitted that he “would like to think” that United will have more incomings ahead of Tuesday night’s EFL Cup tie at home to Wrexham. The Blades this morning unveiled Tyrese Campbell, the former Stoke striker signing a three-year deal, and remain keen on Crystal Palace’s young winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - although interest from their Yorkshire rivals Leeds could complicate that chase.

“We’re pretty close on a couple,” said Wilder after Preston. “We’re in a decent place. I’m not one to get carried away too much. We’re delighted we’re off and running, that win is so important but we’ll dust ourselves down and look forward to another positive week hopefully on and off the pitch.”