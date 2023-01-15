EFL pundit explains why Sheffield United look nailed on for the Premier League

Sheffield United edged ever closer to automatic promotion to the Premier League on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Stoke City at Bramall Lane.

It was far from a vintage Blades display - United went 2-0 up through Iliman Ndiaye and Jayden Bogle but allowed the visitors the opportunity to stay in the game when Nick Powell’s cross creot in at the far post just before half time.

A somewhat laboured second half saw the victory secured late when Bogle scored his second of the match and with Blackburn losing heavily to Rotherham in the Championship’s early kick off, the Blades’ advantage between second and third grew to 11 points.

All the signs point to United and Burnley taking the top two places and even with a little less than half the campaign to go most believe Vincent Kompany and Paul Heckingbottom’s sides will be in the top flight next season.

The reason for that confidence was pointed out by former QPR striker Jamie Mackie, who feels that the older heads in the United camp will ensure the team see the job out.

“What really stands out to me with Sheffield United is the experience they've got,” Mackie said on ITV’s EFL Highlights show. “In the position they are in now I think they won’t feel too much pressure at the top.

“Ndiaye is red hot and a real threat, Bogle has come in and scored two and I look through their squad and I see Norwood, Egan at the back, Sharp up top, obviously... just that experience at this level which means I don’t think they will be fazed in the challenge of trying to get over the line. Someone is going to have to go on a remarkable run to catch them in second place.”

Watford are now in third place in the Championship table, after their win over Blackpool, a point ahead of Middlesbrough and Blackburn who are seperated in fourth and fifth by goal difference. There is just a six point gap between West Brom in that final play-off place and Coventry City in 15th.