Sheffield United return to Bramall Lane to continue their Championship promotion push.

The officiating team for Sheffield United’s weekend clash against Plymouth Argyle has been confirmed, with Farai Hallam taking charge of the game at Bramall Lane.

United will hope to cement their status as Championship frontrunners when they host a struggling Plymouth outfit on Saturday. Chris Wilder’s side returned to the top of the table with Wednesday’s hard-fought 1-0 win at Millwall and could once again have to reclaim top spot come Saturday, if Leeds United win at Preston North End earlier in the day.

That midweek victory means the Blades are now unbeaten in nine and they will be expected to make it 10 against a Plymouth side mired in relegation trouble. The Pilgrims have won just one of their last 10 and pressure is growing on manager Wayne Rooney, who is yet to enjoy an away win with the club he took charge of in the summer.

Both sides will be hoping for a game without controversy and the EFL have confirmed Hallam will be the man who decides that, in what is just his second Championship game this season. The other second-tier clash was a 2-0 win for Bristol City at Norwich last month - an occasion that passed through without any major talking points.

Hallam is mostly in charge of games further down the EFL, refereeing two matches in League One and five in League Two so far this campaign. He has also been in the middle for a number of non-league occasions. Hallam will be assisted by Daniel Leach and Darren Williams at Bramall Lane, with fourth official Dean Whitestone between the dugouts.

Regarding team news, United will hope to have Tyreese Campbell back after he missed Wednesday’s win at Millwall, while late assessments will be made on Anel Ahmedhodzic’s ankle. Vini Souza was forced off at the Den and Wilder has insisted he will not rush the midfielder back, thus risking a more long-term issue.

“I've had this conversation with the doctor [Bryan English] with his background and experience of two Olympics,” he told the Star. “He was talking about professional athletes not always being 100 per cent fit, but having to get out there. But we're not going to risk it and risk Vini being out for 4-6 weeks.

“We're not going to be reckless. There are times when it's risk and reward but we're not there and if we have to protect him then we will. But he wanted to get out there against West Brom and Millwall, and from that point of view his attitude has been spot on. But we'll make a sensible decision.”

The Blades boss has also warned against his side taking anything for granted come Saturday, with Plymouth fighting for their lives. “We understand the challenge ahead,” he added. “There can be no sign of arrogance or complacency, and I don't think there will be from my messages to the players. I don't want there to be an arrogance and complacency from our supporters too. We were in League Onefor six years, a massive club in that division, and we can't afford to be complacent as a club.”