Chris Wilder outlines Vini Souza injury plan amid Sheffield United concerns over Plymouth Argyle clash

Sheffield United will make a “sensible decision” on Vini Souza’s fitness ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with Plymouth Argyle, with the Blades wary of risking a longer absence for the Brazilian key man. Souza made way during Wednesday night’s victory at Millwall with a hamstring issue.

Chris Wilder, the Blades boss, later revealed that decision was more precautionary, with Souza first reporting discomfort in the muscle early in the home win over Sunderland earlier this month. He got through that game and then played the full match at West Brom on Sunday, with the agreement that he would flag any issue with it and be replaced.

That was the case at The Den, with Souza - one of United’s key men this season - being assessed in the aftermath of victory at Millwall. “Yet again, we'll give him as long as we possibly can,” said Wilder, who could hand Tom Davies a first start of the season after an impressive cameo off the bench at The Den.

“He had a bit of an issue after about 10 minutes in the Sunderland game, got through the West Brom game and if it needed to be flagged up then he was going to do that, and he did. We'll see where we are today. Off the back of that we're delighted that Tom came on and made a valuable contribution.

“I've had this conversation with the doctor [Bryan English] with his background and experience of two Olympics. He was talking about professional athletes not always being 100 per cent fit, but having to get out there. But we're not going to risk it and risk Vini being out for 4-6 weeks.

“We're not going to be reckless. There are times when it's risk and reward but we're not there and if we have to protect him then we will. But he wanted to get out there against West Brom and Millwall, and from that point of view his attitude has been spot on. But we'll make a sensible decision.”

United could also welcome back Tyrese Campbell against Plymouth, after he missed out at Millwall with a back issue, while the Blades’ medical staff are waiting for the swelling to go down on Anel Ahmedhodzic’s ankle injury before assessing him further.