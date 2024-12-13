"Top drawer" Tom Davies pushing for Sheffield United start after showcasing Premier League class

Tom Davies is knocking on the door for a first Sheffield United start of the season, manager Chris Wilder has admitted, after showcasing his top-flight class in another impressive cameo at Millwall on Wednesday evening. The 26-year-old has had to be patient since arriving at Bramall Lane last summer, with a spate of frustrating injuries.

He made a stunning impact on his return with the winner against Sunderland late last month and came off the bench at The Den, showcasing the class that saw him spend his entire career at Premier League level before United’s relegation last season. He seemed to have an extra second or two on the ball than his Millwall counterparts and was tenacious off it, too, snapping into tackles with the look of a man eager to make up for lost time.

His first start of the campaign could come this weekend at home to Plymouth Argyle, with fellow midfielder Vini Souza struggling with the hamstring issue that forced him off at The Den and with boss Wilder insisting earlier today that United will not take any unnecessary risks with the Brazilian who has been such a key part of their superb start to the campaign.

"We've had to be patient, and Tom has as well,” said Wilder, whose side will kick off against Argyle top of the Championship table and who was named manager of the month for November. “We've talked at length after the Sunderland game. He didn't get on the pitch against West Brom, but got on the pitch at Millwall and I'm seeing it every day in training.

“So he's pushing. If it is a first start for Tom [against Plymouth], then we'll be delighted for him and look forward to him getting his first start out of the way and cracking on. There was a ball for Kieffer that was just overhit, but his vision, and the way he wriggles past people, the way he plays and what he sees, pictures wise, as a midfield player, is top drawer. He's going to be a great addition to the group. Losing [Oliver Arblaster] was a blow, but getting Tom back is a big bonus."